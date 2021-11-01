Hastings, Nebraska resident Joan M. Bramble, 95, passed away Sunday, October 31, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 5, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to Mary Lanning Home Away From Home or First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
