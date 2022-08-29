Former Lawrence and Omaha, Nebraska, resident Joan M. Hoelting, 84, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at The Heritage at College View assisted living in Hastings, NE.

Rosary will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, September 2, and Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday. Both are at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence with Father Jamie Hottovy officiating.