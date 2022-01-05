JoAnn Emma (Roeschke) Alber, 82, of Blue Hill, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at her home with her daughters and granddaughters by her side.
Services will be Saturday, January 8, 2:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill with Pastor Jeffrey Kuddes officiating. Burial will be in the Blue Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, January 7, from 2-8 p.m. with the family present from 2-4 p.m. Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, Nebraska Children’s Home or St. Jude’s Hospital. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
JoAnn was born January 24, 1939 to George and Minnie (Bush) Roeschke at Lawton, IA. She graduated from Lawton High School in 1957. She attended Edwards Business College in Sioux City, IA. She went to Omaha and worked at Fairbanks, Morse Scale Co. and Farmers National Company. She was baptized on February 11, 1940 and became a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lawton, IA on January 7, 1954. On December 1, 1960, she was confirmed into the Lutheran Church in Omaha, NE. She was united in marriage to Chester Alber of Guide Rock, NE on December 3, 1960, at the Presbyterian Church in Lawton, IA. To this union three daughters were born, Lisa, Shari, and Jodi. She was a homemaker and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Blue Hill and the Lutheran Women Missionary League. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren and following their many activities. She was an avid basketball fan, especially to watch her grandchildren play.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Lisa and John Fricke of Johnstown, CO, Shari Alber of Blue Hill, and Jodi and Jim Mackin of Ayr; grandchildren Jessica Fricke and fiancé Tyler Carlson of Fort Collins, CO, Suzanne Fricke of Johnstown, CO, Jim Mackin of Blue Hill, and Joe, India and Isaac Mackin of Ayr; step-grandchild Niomi (Curtis) Herbaugh and step-great-grandchildren Izick and Lizzy Herbaugh all of Camby, MN; one sister, Joyce (Ricardo) Baltz of Omaha, NE, sisters-in-law Donna Roeschke of Mesa, AZ and Ruby Gobel of Burlington, WI .
Preceding her in death were her husband Chet in 2012; her parents; grandchildren Duncan Treat and Bonnie Mackin; siblings Wesley Roeschke, Wendel Roeschke, and LaVonne Benning. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care provided by Mary Lanning Hospice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.