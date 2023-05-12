Hastings, Nebraska resident JoAnn M. Hinrichs, 93, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at The Kensington.
Family plans to do services later this summer. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
JoAnn was born July 22, 1929, in Hastings, Nebraska to Cannady and Viola Redinger. She graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1946. JoAnn married Kenneth I. Hinrichs on December 9, 1950, in Hastings.
JoAnn worked for the Lincoln Telephone Company. She later operated and owned Hinrichs Drive-In Beverage. In 1974, she and her husband and family moved to Scottsbluff and bought the Capri Motel. They moved to Harlingen, Texas in 1976 where they owned and operated the Village Bottle Shop in LaFeria, Texas. They returned to Hastings in September of 2004.
JoAnn is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Thomas) Hohlen of Hastings, NE, Wendy (Edward) Volckmann of Morrison, IL, and Tammi (Henrik) Iversen of Dumfries, VA; sons, Michael of Houston, TX, and Jeffrey (Billie Jo) of South Brookings, SD; brother, Chuck (Mary Jane) Redinger; sister, Beverly (Donald) Neal; grandchildren, Dr. Todd (Stephanie) Hohlen of Lincoln, NE, Heidi Hohlen of Ankeney, IA, Victoria (Blake Haven) Volckmann of Groveland, IL, Nicholas (Samantha) Volckmann of Morrison, IL, Dr. Alexander (Rebecca) Volckmann of North Liberty, IA, Jeffrey Hinrichs II of San Benito, TX, Shawn Hinrichs of Hastings, NE, Reina Florez of Fishers, IN, and Amanda (Matthew) Paden of Newton, KS; great-grandchildren, Carter, Turner, and Greichaly Hohlen, Caroline and Vaeda Jo Volckmann, Axel, Modest, Melody, Titan, Hero and Hazel Hinrichs, Kayden Ojeda, Sophia, Savannah and Baby Boy Paden (due in August); along with several nieces and nephews and dearest friends Eva Belle Dragoo and Thelma Hinrichs.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth I Hinrichs; brother, Roy Redinger; grandson, James Iversen; nephew, Thomas Redinger; great-granddaughter, Harley Hinrichs.
