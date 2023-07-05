Joanne Ruth Magorien-Dreesen, age 85 of Dakota Dunes and formerly of Yankton, SD, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Holy Spirit Nursing Home in Sioux City, IA.

Mass of Christian Burial was July 3, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, SD, with Rev. Thi Pham officiating. The burial took place at the Mission Hill Cemetery, Mission Hill, SD. 