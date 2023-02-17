Hastings, Nebraska, resident Joaquin Valle, 86, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer in Omaha, Nebraska.
Funeral service is 9 a.m. Saturday, February 18, at Iglesia Pentecostes Dios Es Amor, 1609 N. Kansas Ave. in Hastings. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery.
DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting with services.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Joaquin was an immigrant from Guatemala and worked most of his adult life in Hastings. Joaquin was a devoted husband for 66 years to Catalina.
He cherished every moment with his beloved Catalina. Together they created a life filled with adventure, learning and love.
As a pastor and musician, he shared his faith and talent with the community, inspiring all who knew him with his warmth and kindness.
Joaquin’s legacy is one of unwavering devotion and a deep commitment to living life to the fullest.
