Joaquin Valle

Hastings, Nebraska, resident Joaquin Valle, 86, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer in Omaha, Nebraska.

Funeral service is 9 a.m. Saturday, February 18, at Iglesia Pentecostes Dios Es Amor, 1609 N. Kansas Ave. in Hastings. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery.