Jodi K. Waugh Feb 27, 2023 Feb 27, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Hastings, Nebraska, resident Jodi K. Waugh, 50, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023. Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
