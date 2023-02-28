Hastings, Nebraska, resident Jodi K. Waugh, 50, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023.
Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, at Lifehouse Church in Hastings with Pastor Brett Mackey officiating.
There will be no burial at this time. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jodi was born October 4, 1972, in Norfolk, NE, to Thomas E. Anderson and Anita L. (Greenough) Clyde.
She graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1992.
Jodi married Douglas J. Waugh on October 26, 1996, in Norfolk. She was a very loving mother and grandmother, and had a “Heart of Gold.” Jodi will be missed by all.
Jodi was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harry and Ellen Prochaska and William Greenough; and stepmother, Connie Anderson.
Survivors include her husband Douglas Waugh of Hastings; children, Brittany K. Anderson of Hastings, Tiffany L. Daniels of Sutton, NE; father, Thomas E. Anderson of Bennington, NE; mother, Anita L. Clyde of Norfolk; sisters, Michelle Sund of Hastings, Serena Clarkson of Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren, Paizlee, Ezra, Cooper, Justin Jr., Presten, Bentley; 3 nieces; 1 nephew; and many aunts and uncles.
