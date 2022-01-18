Jody Conklin, 50, of Omaha, Nebraska passed away January 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family after battling brain cancer.
Jody is survived by beloved partner Kenny Oddo; his two daughters, Kristen and Kourtney; her parents, Grant and Barbara Conklin of Juniata; sister, Julie (Jim) Buschow of Blue Hill; their 3 daughters and son in law, Kayla (Ben) Reiter, Sara and Tara Buschow; aunts, Marge Drake, Peggy Fuhr, Charlene (Gary) Shay, Deb Conklin; uncles, Ron (Denise) Janssen, Mike Derrickson, Doug (Marilyn) Conklin, Jerome (Linda) Conklin; great uncle, Jack Borrell and many cousins.
Jody was preceded in death by her grandparents; uncles, Jim Janssen, Joel Conklin and aunt Betty Derrickson.
Jody will be remembered for great sense of humor, big smile, love of animals and trout fishing with her dad. Jody will be cremated and a celebration of life is planned at a later date. Thank all of you for your loving support during this sad time.
