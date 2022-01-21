Jody Saathoff, age 61 of Franklin, Nebraska died Jan. 19, 2022.
He was born November 24, 1960 to Gerald and Margaret Saathoff, they preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 at the United Congregational Church of Christ in Franklin. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Franklin. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Franklin Fire Department in care of the funeral home. Viewing will be Monday, January 24th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin.
