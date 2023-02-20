Joe Sullivan, 84, of Superior, Nebraska, passed away Friday, February 17, 2023, in Grand Island, Nebraska.
Joe married Nancy Harpham and to this union was born one daughter and four sons. They were later divorced. Joe married Lois Hanson on February 14, 1975 and his family grew with two step-daughters. Joe was a dairy farmer.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Eugene and Velma Sullivan, brother Eugene, sister Mary Mallam, brothers-in-law Bill Mallam and Joseph Diekemper and sister-in-law Gayle Sullivan.
Survived by his wife Lois and children Theresa (Ken) Palmer of Albertville, MN, Cindy (Cliff) White of Superior, NE, Patrick (Leesa) Sullivan of Flower Mound, TX, Mark (Katie) Sullivan of Omaha, NE, Lori (Kyle) Kathrineberg of Lee’s Summit, MO, Shawn (Rachel) Sullivan of Monticello, MN and Joseph (Donna) Sullivan of Wilder, ID; 20 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, John (Marlice) of Superior, NE, Richard (Julene) of Superior, Francis of Superior, Michael (Jan) of Hamburg, IA; sisters, Ruth (Joe) Kripal of Hebron, NE, Carol (Roland) Shambaugh of Superior, Patricia Diekemper of Wichita, KS and Kathy (Kevin) Bargen of Lincoln, NE along with additional brother and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and host of many friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Superior on Thursday, February 23, at 10:30 a.m. Rosary will begin at 10 a.m. before the funeral. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.
Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday with the family present from 6-8 at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.
Memorials may be made in care of the family.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior is caring for the family.
