Joel A. Schutte, 60, of Juniata, Nebraska, passed away Friday, August 25, 2023.
He was born on December 8, 1962, in Hastings, NE, to Reinhold and Julie Ann (Rippen) Schutte. Joel enjoyed fishing, watching western movies, classic rock music, but most of all spending time with family and friends.
Joel is survived by his children; Katie Kulhanek, Adam Schutte, Benjamin Schutte; grandchildren, Aeden and Jamey Schutte; siblings, Rod (Cindy) Schutte, Roma (Everett) Koch, Jeff (Becky) Schutte, Jay (Sara) Schutte.
He was preceded in death by parents, Reinhold (Julie) Schutte
The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 5, at Christ Lutheran Church, 13175 W. 70th St. Juniata, NE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.