John Anderson Quirk died at his home in Hastings, Nebraska, on April 11, 2021.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery.
The family requests that masks be worn by those attending who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19. DeWitt Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the Hastings Community Foundation or the Adams County Historical Society.
Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com.
