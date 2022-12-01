John D. DeRosear, 47, of Richmond, VA, passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving, November 24, 2022 at his home. John was the son of Lila (Hanzel) DeRosear (Midlothian, VA) and Dave (Linda) DeRosear (Hastings, NE).
John was born January 6, 1975 in Hastings, NE and attended Hastings Senior High School and graduated in 1993. John attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and Hastings College. John often chose the path less traveled and graduated with a degree in life. He made a career working in the food service industry and was the best server anyone could have, always with a smile on his face, a twinkle in his eyes and a story to share.
John was devoted to his family, friends and Phish (his favorite rock band). He always made you feel like you were the center of his attention and the lyrics to his life. He enjoyed playing pool, cards and any other sport where he might win a bet – after all, some knew him as ‘Johnny D’. His favorite hobby was making connections with loved ones and strangers, everyone was a friend or about to become one.
John was preceded in death by his grandparents Betty and John Hanzel; grandparents Roy and Althea DeRosear; aunts Glenda (Hanzel) First and Jolene (Hanzel) McLaughlin; uncles Steve Hanzel and Jeff Hanzel; and step-sister Angie (Underwood) Osborn.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Lila DeRosear; his father, Dave (Linda) DeRosear; his brother, Will (Janine Dunn) DeRosear of Omaha, NE; his sister Katherine (Rob Richardson) DeRosear of Richmond, VA; his nephew, Liam Richardson of Richmond, VA; his step-brothers Brent (Lisa) Underwood and Scott Underwood, and uncles and aunts to include: Joe and Judy (Hanzel) Trausch; Cynthia (DeRosear) Mooney; Tom and Rosemary DeRosear; and Doug and Dale DeRosear.
There will be no viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials and condolences may be sent to his sister at 1015 Park Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.