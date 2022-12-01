John D. DeRosear, 47, of Richmond, VA, passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving, November 24, 2022 at his home. John was the son of Lila (Hanzel) DeRosear (Midlothian, VA) and Dave (Linda) DeRosear (Hastings, NE).

John was born January 6, 1975 in Hastings, NE and attended Hastings Senior High School and graduated in 1993. John attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and Hastings College. John often chose the path less traveled and graduated with a degree in life. He made a career working in the food service industry and was the best server anyone could have, always with a smile on his face, a twinkle in his eyes and a story to share.