Hastings, Nebraska, resident John E. “Jack” Borrell, 82, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at his home.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 21, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Dale Phillips officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. with family present 3-5 p.m. Sunday, March 20, and one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Jack’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jack was born August 12, 1939, in Hastings to Charles Samuel and Anna May (Koler) Borrell.
He graduated from Hastings High School and then served in the Army National Guard.
Jack married Doris June Skinner on May 30, 1981. She preceded him in death on November 22, 2011.
Jack worked at Hastings Industries for many years, before retiring. He was a member of Glenvil American Legion #26, and Hastings Eagles Aerie #592.
After retiring, he spent time fishing and visiting with family and friends.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris June Borrell; daughter, Bobbi Cole; son, Gary Kennedy; granddaughter, Emilly Kennedy; siblings, Samuel Borrell, Betty Stone, Barbara Janssen, Leonard Borrell, Art Borrell, and Milton Borrell.
Survivors include his children and spouses, Alicia and Kenneth Johnson of Bailey, CO, John Borrell II and Anne Castek of Hastings, John and Bridget Kennedy of Warsaw, MO, Sheila Kennedy of Hastings, Paul and Monica Kennedy of Dannebrog, Michael and JoAnna Kennedy of Hastings,Michelle and James Wilson of North Richland Hills, TX, and Jeff Kennedy of Hastings; grandchildren, Vannessa Pelt, James Wilson, Travis Kennedy, Jonathan Peil, Jose Flores, Elizabeth Flores, Staci Rice, Michael Hayes, Sara Hassler, Sam Kennedy, Sheldon Kennedy, Spencer Kennedy, Justice Calhoun, Tyler Kennedy, Logan Kennedy, Americas Kennedy, Natasha Falkenklev, Zoe Johnson, Kaiden Johnson, Shane Kennedy, and Tessa Certa; great-grandchildren, Colby Pelt, Avery Pelt, Makayla Kennedy, Angiela Flores, Sofia Flores, Jasmine Torres, Natalie Torres, Brayden Hassler, Jasmine Hassler, Matilda Kennedy, Nathan Certa, Kaine Scherbarth, Clara Falkenklev, and Cleo Falkenklev; and sister-in-law, Olga Borrell.
