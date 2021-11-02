John Guilkey, 88, of Superior, Nebraska passed away October 29, 2021 in Superior.
John was born on August 5, 1933 in Kenesaw to Edward and Garnet (Nicholls) Guilkey. He was a United States Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters and brothers-in-law, Margaretta and Clairmont Clark and Joyce and Ernest Bittfield.
Left to mourn his passing is his wife, Elaine of 65 years; children, Linda Fasse and friend Terry Johnson of Omaha, Debbie Guilkey of Broomfield, CO, Jeff Gulkey and wife Sue of Superior, Jennifer Jantzi and husband Rod of Shelton and James Guilkey and wife Carol of Salt Lake City, UT; three grandchildren, Craig Guilkey and wife Olivia, Melissa Santos and husband Uriel and Solomon Guilkey; one great-granddaughter, Ava Jean Guilkey; and his grand dog, Millie; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, November 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior with Pastor Natalie Faust officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4 - 8 p.m. with family present from 5 - 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior. Memorials may be made in care of the family.
