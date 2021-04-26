Sutton, Nebraska resident John Koke, 68, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center West Campus in Lincoln.
The family will be hosting a celebration of life service Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 12:30 p.m., at their home (202 E. Lincoln Street Apt. A, Sutton, NE). This will be a potluck and casual dress. In honoring John’s wish to be cremated there will not be visitation or viewing.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com
John F. Koke was born July 18, 1952, in Pittsburg, CA., to Floyd and Georgia (Adlington) Koke. He received his education in Illinois and Oklahoma A&M obtaining his associates degree in Agronomy. He married Karen Green on July 13, 1987, in Springfield, IL. He moved to Colorado in 1988 and was employed by Agland Inc. in Eaton, CO. Moving to Sutton he was employed by CPI and Friesen Distribution.
He was happy when he was playing Santa Clause to the four-legged friends at various animal shelters. He had a Special Place in his heart for the fur babies.
John is survived by his wife, Karen of Sutton; four sisters, Beverly Berberet; Gisele Hamm; Lillian Wurth and Mary Olson all of Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
