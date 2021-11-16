John L. Kriha, 75, of Ravenna, Nebraska died Monday, November 15, 2021 at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 19, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Ravenna. Father Richard Piontkowski will officiate. Burial will be in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery southeast of Ravenna. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with rosary following at 7 p.m. Online condolences can be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com.
