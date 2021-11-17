John L Kriha, 75, of Ravenna, Nebraska died Monday, November 15, 2021 at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 19, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Ravenna. Father Richard Piontkowski will officiate. Burial will be in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery southeast of Ravenna. Visitation will be from 5 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the church with rosary following at 7:00 p.m. Online condolences can be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com
John Leonard Kriha was born April 11, 1946 in Kearney, NE to Leonard James and Rose Mae (Hofbauer) Kriha. He grew up on a farm south of Ravenna. He attended District 65 and graduated from Ravenna High School in 1964.
He farmed the family farm. John married Sharon Rhinehart on June 2, 2004. They made their home on the farm until 2020 when they moved to Ravenna.
John was a member of the Ravenna Area Vision Foundation, Ravenna Economic Development Board, Fort Kearny Shooting Sports Association, St. Wenceslaus Cemetery Board, Rural Fire Board and Township Boards.
He enjoyed auctions and sales, shooting, attending tractor pulls and collecting toy tractors.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon of Kearney; step-son, Terry Kindschuh of Vancouver, WA; sister, Judy Weber of Salina, KS; and numerous cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Ron Weber.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.