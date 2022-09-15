John “Ozzie” Budd, 90, of Hastings, Nebraska died September 12, 2022, at his home. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Apfel Funeral Home with Pastor Lance Clay officiating. Interment will follow in Parkview Cemetery.
Ozzie was born on July 27, 1932, in Minden, NE to John and Esther (Christensen) Budd. He grew up in Kenesaw and received his education at Kenesaw High School. Ozzie entered the Air Force in January 1951 and served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in January 1955.
Ozzie was united in marriage to G. Louise Torske on July 14, 1952, in Hastings. The couple resided in Hastings where he was employed by Big G Ace for 27 years. They were the proud parents of five children.
Survivors include his son, Jay O. Budd of Hastings, NE; daughters: Janet (Bob) Johnson of Red Cloud, NE, Joyce (Jerry) Turman of Lincoln, NE; five grandchildren; and four great grandchildren; and special friend, Gisela Patterson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Louise; daughters: Joann (Dave) Peterson, and Julie Budd; sister, Bennetta Schurman; and brother-in-law, Herb Schurman.
