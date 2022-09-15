John “Ozzie” Budd, 90, of Hastings, Nebraska died September 12, 2022, at his home. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Apfel Funeral Home with Pastor Lance Clay officiating. Interment will follow in Parkview Cemetery.

Ozzie was born on July 27, 1932, in Minden, NE to John and Esther (Christensen) Budd. He grew up in Kenesaw and received his education at Kenesaw High School. Ozzie entered the Air Force in January 1951 and served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in January 1955.