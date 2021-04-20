John “Jack” P. Nelson, 93, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away peacefully at home Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Family visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21 with Rosary following at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 22 at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Hastings. Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined at a later date.
Jack was born on December 2, 1927, to Joseph and Patricia Nelson in Wood River, NE where he was raised. He graduated Wood River High School in 1945. He then served in the Army from April 1946 to August 1947. He was united in marriage to Shirley Maxine (Collver) Nelson on November 29, 1952 in Wood River. He retired as a Post Master for the United States post office in 1987, although he continued at the local grocery store in Hyannis, NE for several more years. The couple called Grand Island, Hyannis and lastly Hastings, home over their 57 years of marriage
Jack is survived by his children, Mike (Laura) Nelson, Harold (Donna) Nelson, Jackie (John) Goos, Bernard (Angela) Nelson, Steve Nelson, Lisa (Mark) Tieszen, Sheila (Jeff) Hamilton, Shirley (Scott) Schafer; 21 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; son, David Nelson; daughter, Mary Fritzler; and great-grandson Zayvier.
