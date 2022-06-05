Hastings, Nebraska, resident John P. “Pat” Langdon, 67, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at his home.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Butler Volland Chapel and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 10, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Douglas Daro officiating.
Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation with family present will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the Morrison Cancer Center.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to John’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
