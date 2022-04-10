Sutton, Nebraska, resident John Schoneberg, 74, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at his home in Sutton.
A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton with Father Michael Zimmer officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery near Sutton.
Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Tuesday at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later. Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com
John Osborne George Schoneberg was born in Lewellen on August 16, 1947, to John E. and Audree (Roberts) Schoneberg.
He had a great childhood in Lewellen hunting, fishing and riding horses with many lifelong friends.
After graduating from Lewellen Rural H.S. in 1965, he went on to Chadron State College to become a teacher.
From 1969-2006, John taught Industrial Arts in Sutton. Along with being the Athletic Director, he coached football, girls and boys track and cross country before starting the Sutton Fillies basketball program in 1975.
He coached the Fillies for 30 years, ending with a 516-147 win-loss record.
John married Suzanne Zimmerman in 1977 and they had three sons: Jade, Cameron and Dustin.
As a family, they enjoyed raising, fitting, buying and selling horses and started Schoneberg Horse Sales in 1981 having two sales a year for 38 years.
John thrived on being a part of the horse industry with his sons all these years and made many great and lasting friendships all over the US, Mexico and Canada.
He looked forward to continuing this passion with his grandsons, Hadley, Cayden, Macoy, Reagan, and Hayes.
On March 10, 2022, John was received into full communion in the Catholic Church. After battling pancreatic cancer on top of other health issues for over a year, John passed away peacefully at home with Suz at his side on April 6, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Jade.
His surviving loved ones are wife, Suzanne of Sutton; sons, Cameron, his wife Emily and their son, Cayden of Elmdale, KS, and Dustin, his wife Rochelle and their sons, Hadley, Macoy, Reagan and Hayes of Edgar.
