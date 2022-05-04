John “Jack” Thomas Steiner, 82, of Hastings, NE, passed away on May 1, 2022, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, NE.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 6, at the Evangelical Free Church in Hastings with pastors Scott DeWitt and Matt Sass officiating.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings. Burial will take place at 2:30 p.m. in the Red Cloud Cemetery in Red Cloud, NE.
Memorials are suggested to the church, Youth For Christ or the Arbor Day Foundation. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Jack was born on April 16, 1940, in Douglas, WY, to John M. and Anna (Curry) Steiner. He graduated from Lebanon High School in 1958.
He became a Christian at summer camp at the age of 18. A few years later, he married Gloria Schenk on November 25, 1961.
He worked for various companies throughout his life: Huyck Grain, Ayr Grain Co., Consumers Service Co., Fairfield Propane, Menard’s and the Institute for Environmental Health.
Jack and Gloria were charter members of the Hastings Evangelical Free Church, established in 1972.
During the early years of the church, Jack held several positions, including but not limited to chairman, treasurer, Sunday School teacher, elder, deacon and usher.
He enjoyed watching NASCAR, Nebraska volleyball and football, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Royals, woodworking and spending time with his kids and grandkids.
Survivors include his wife, Gloria of Hastings; children, John R. Steiner of Hastings, Jacque (Floyd) Fanning of Lincoln, Jason Steiner of Hastings, Justin (Amanda Cates) Steiner of Hastings; grandchildren, Chelsea (Nick) Burr, of Omaha, Eric VonDerfecht, of Fort Collins, CO., Justine (fiancé, Alex Panganiban) Steiner of Chattanooga, TN, Megan Steiner of Hastings, Mariah Steiner of Hastings, Jacob Steiner of Mooresville, NC, Jenna (Brock) Iliff of Hastings; stepgrandchildren, Brent (Katelyn) Fanning of Estero, FL, Brittany (Andrew) Rogge of Dubois, NE; stepgreat-grandchildren, Emma and Jaxon of Dubois, NE, Reese and Rory of Estero, FL; sisters, Susan Dickey of Salina, KS, Ann Irene (Randy) Baumann of Smith Center, KS, Kathy (Robert) Brogden of Olathe, KS; brothers, Richard (Delta) Steiner of Hutchinson, KS; aunt, Ruth Terrill; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 16-day-old son, Jeffrey Thomas Steiner; brother, James Steiner.
