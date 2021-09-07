John William “Mikey” Heersink, IV, A.K.A. Road Kill, born March 10, 1960, passed away on August 29, 2021.
Mike served in the United States Army Airborne from March 28, 1977 to March 24, 1980. Specialist 4 Combat Engineer Expert, M-16 rifle sharpshooter, hand grenade and parachute badge. Also, mountain man extraordinaire.
Mikey passed away peacefully at his home. His wishes were to be cremated. He requested no funeral services, just wanted interred at Fort McPherson in Maxwell, NE. Mike requested any memorials be directed to the Disabled American Veterans (D.A.V.) Association.
