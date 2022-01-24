Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Johny Lee Meers, 51, left us to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln.
A memorial service will take place sometime in Fall 2022 in Lincoln. Memorials may be given to the family.
Johny was born October 19, 1970, in Bangkok, Thailand. He became an American citizen because his father was an American soldier.
Johny was raised on a farm near Davenport. He joined the Peace Corps for a couple of years. Johny worked for Werner Construction for a few years and was a commercial truck driver for a while. He loved the outdoors and hunting.
Johny was preceded in death by his mother, Satian (Kewpech) Meers, and grandparents, Calvin Meers and Leona (Patzel) Meers and Mr. and Mrs. Taptim Ratanawong of Chaoat, Thailand.
Survivors include his father and stepmother, Jimmie and Shirley (Carriker) Meers; brothers, Joey Meers and Bobby Meers; stepsister and spouse, Jeanann (Foged) and Mike Roumpf; stepbrother and spouse, Randy Foged and Elisa (Snydier) Foged; uncles and aunts, Rickie and Vickie (Scott) Meers, Johnny Meers, Kathleen (Meers) and Gale Weberl; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
