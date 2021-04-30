Hastings, Nebraska resident Joelene Kay L’Heureux, 82, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at her home.
Private family memorial service and burial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Book signing will be 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Joelene was born January 20, 1939 in Hastings, NE to Meinert Engelhart Coordes & Velma Etta (Davis) Coordes Pudge. She was baptized on March 19, 1939, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil, NE, and confirmed on June 6, 1954, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Joelene graduated from Hastings High School and Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff, NE. She married Jack M. L’Heureux on November 15, 1959, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Joelene was a para-professional at Sidney and Scottsbluff Public Schools from 1985 to 1989. She was a receptionist at Orofino Condo in Dillion, CO from 1989 to 1992. They moved to northwest Arkansas from 2001 to 2015 and she moved back to Hastings in 2015. She was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Joelene was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry Coordes; and grandson, Justin Palmer.
Survivors include her husband, Jack L'Heureux of Hastings; children, Shelly K. (Steve) Palmer of Hastings, Kevin L’Heureux of Denver, CO, Lynn L’Heureux of Denver, CO, Sonja L’Heureux of Denver, CO; grandchildren, Nichole Grau of Loveland, CO, Brandon Palmer of Hastings; great-grandchild, Zander Palmer of Eagle, CO.
