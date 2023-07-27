Jonathan Carl Lemmerman, 37, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, went to be with Jesus on July 24, 2023.
Service will be Sunday, July 30, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Campbell, Nebraska with Pastor Greg Volsky officiating. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Campbell.
Visitation will be Saturday from 5-6:30 p.m. at Campbell Funeral Home in Campbell.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Young Living Foundation (bringing clean water to millions) Jonathan felt strongly about.
Campbell Funeral Home, Campbell, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Jonathan was born on November 9, 1985, to Steven and Deborah Lemmerman in Denver, Colorado.
After Jonathan graduated from Teays Valley Christian (Teays Valley, WV) he went on to Arizona State University and earned his bachelor’s degree.
Jonathan is survived by his parents, Steven and Deborah Lemmerman; sister, Maria Anne Mercer (husband, Kevin Roland) and nephews, Maxx James, Henry Nathan, Jack Steven and Duke Eli Mercer; and brothers, Samuel Steven Lemmerman and Jacob Louis Lemmerman.
Jonathan is preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl Louis and Mildred Jean Lemmerman, and Roger John and Janice Mae Ecker.
