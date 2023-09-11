Joseph A. Kennedy, 74 of Hastings, Nebraska, died on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Edgewood Memory Care Center, Grand Island, NE.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will be at the parish cemetery.

Tags