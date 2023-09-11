Joseph A. Kennedy, 74 of Hastings, Nebraska, died on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Edgewood Memory Care Center, Grand Island, NE.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will be at the parish cemetery.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion, NE is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com
Joseph Arnold Kennedy, son of Arnold Joseph and Geraldine Maxine (Dillon) Kennedy was born on December 2, 1948, at Cedar Rapids, NE. He was baptized in April of 1949 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and confirmed on December 2, 1956.
Joe attended school and graduated from Cedar Rapids High School in 1965.
On November 25, 1967, Joe married Patricia Langan, to this union Jill and Daniel were born. The couple later divorced.
Joe was married to Kimberly Michelle Scott on August 12, 1978.
Joe worked several jobs including farming and ranching, electrician, painter, and sheltered workshop manager. He retired as plant operations and maintenance supervisor at Saint Francis Medical Center, Grand Island in 2010.
He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Cedar Rapids, NE. Joe loved antiquing, anything John Deere, and anything Ford. He enjoyed working in the yard and tending the plants. He also loved animals.
Joe is survived by his wife Kimberly of Hastings, NE; daughter Jill Kissler of Firth, NE; son Daniel (Lori) Kennedy of Grand Island, NE; six grandchildren; sister Barbara (Bill) Glenn of Wolbach, NE; along with many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by an infant brother, father (Arnold Kennedy) in 1980, brother (John Kennedy) in 1985, mother (Geraldine Kennedy) in 2010.
