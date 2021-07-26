Former Hastings, Nebraska resident Joseph F. “Joe” Matthias, 78, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Prairie Winds Assisted Living in Doniphan.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 30, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to Mary Lanning Healthcare. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Joe was born May 31, 1943, in Eureka, California to Shirley and Lucille (Canepa) Matthias. He graduated from St. Bernard’s High School in 1961, Pre-Med Studies at College of the Redwoods, and Creighton University with a bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy. Joe served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. He moved to Hastings in 1973 and was a pharmacist at Mary Lanning Healthcare for 33 years before he retired. Joe attended St. Michael’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed muscle cars and fishing in Canada and was fascinated with airplanes.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley and Lucille Matthias; and brother, John Paul Matthias.
Survivors include his sons, Todd Mathias and Troy Matthias, both of Omaha; grandchildren, Tyce Matthias, Tylan Matthias, Sidney “Sid” Matthias, Austin Matthias; brothers and spouses, James Matthias of Eureka, CA, Jerry and Theresa Matthias of Eureka, CA, William “Bill” and Laura Matthias of Eureka, CA; numerous nieces and nephews.
