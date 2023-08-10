With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Joseph William Hatch.
Born on July 11th, 1945, in Hastings, Nebraska, Joseph, affectionately known as "Joe," left us on August 6th, 2023, at the age of 78.
Updated: August 10, 2023 @ 3:13 pm
From 1964 to 1979, Joe was lovingly married to Jan M. Cunningham, a bond that brought forth treasured moments in his life and with whom he had his children.
Joe's memory lives on through his devoted children Eric Scott Hatch of Loveland, CO, Paige Berton Hatch of Cypress, TX, Jamie Lynne Hatch of Pittsburg, CA, and Ryan Anthony Hatch of Highlands Ranch, CO; cherished siblings John “Jack” Edward and Irene Hatch, Ronald Lee and Linda Hatch, Steven Charles and Karen Hatch, Janet Marie Molls, Mary Lou Pessiman, Robert “Bob” Allen and Marie Hatch, Jerry Patrick and Kathy Hatch, Timothy Allen Hatch, Susan Jean Wolf, and Patricia Ann and Dan Johnston. His legacy also shines brightly in the lives of his 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Joining his parents, Joseph Sydney Hatch and Elizabeth Jean Quinn, as well as his brother, James Frances Hatch, Joe now rests in peace.
In his youth, Joe served as an altar boy at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Hastings and later graduated from St. Cecilia's High School. He furthered his studies at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.
A dedicated professional, Joe proudly worked for Wonder Bread for over 30 years before retiring.
A man who loved the land, Joe's hands often bore the soil of his cherished garden, and his soul felt most alive when camping. His younger days were marked by adventurous fishing and hunting trips, embracing the beauty of nature.
Our heartfelt thanks go to Legacy, Suncrest Hospice, and Ouimet Funeral Home for their compassionate care in Joe's final moments. Though his physical presence will be missed, Joe's spirit, love, and enduring memories remain an indelible part of our lives.
