Josephine Bourg passed away in Longwood, Florida, on September 4, 2022, at the age of 96 years.
She was the sixth of eleven children of A.G. and Anne (Diederich) Bourg. She was born on a farm south of Juniata, Nebraska, on February 28, 1926.
Updated: April 21, 2023 @ 3:53 pm
The Bourg family moved southwest of Roseland in March 1936. Joanne attended school in Roseland and moved to Denver, CO, where she met and married Monte Taylor, Sr. (1945).
A year later, they moved to Grand Junction, CO, where they owned and operated several businesses, including a grocery store, a tire company, and two gas stations.
Joanne and Monte had five children: Suzzanne, Monte Jr., Darlene, Michael and Jeff. They later divorced, and she moved to California.
Joanne retired from Altos Computer Systems as Chief Financial Officer in 1985 and moved to Lake Mary, Florida.
She was an avid tennis player into her 80’s. In retirement, she became first a director and later the Lake Mary Heathrow Festival of the Arts Chairwoman for ten years.
Those left to cherish her memories are daughters, Suzzanne and Darlene; sons, Monte Jr. and Michael; brothers, Ed in Roseland, Jim in California; and sister, Marlene in Arizona, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. (She had 44 nieces and nephews).
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; her youngest son, Jeff; brothers, Roy, Louis and Charles; and sisters, Margaret, Lorraine, Rosemay and Carol.
Joanne will be buried on Saturday, April 29, following 11 a.m. services at the Secret Heart Church of Roseland with her family in attendance.
