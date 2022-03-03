Hastings, Nebraska resident Josephine E. Wood, 100, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Rosary will be 6 p.m. Sunday, March 6, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 7, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Thomas Brouillette officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. with family present 5-6 p.m. Sunday, March 6, at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to Hastings Catholic Schools. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Josephine’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Josephine was born October 30, 1921, in Roseland, NE to Bernard and Pauline (Hupf) Konen. She attended school through the eighth grade. Josephine married Edward Wood on September 18, 1945, in Hastings, NE; he preceded her in death on October 21, 2008.
Josephine and Edward lived in Hastings a majority of their adult life, moved to Sidney, NE in 1959, and moved back to Hastings in 1966. She was a food service manager in the cafeteria for Hastings Public Schools for 20 years. Josephine was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and Altar Society. She was also a member of the Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.
The family would like to convey its sincere gratitude to our extended family, the Cermacks.
Josephine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; and son, Robert; sister Lorene Knebel; brothers, Harold Konen, William Konen and Bernard Konen.
Survivors include her daughter & son-in-law, Sharon K. & David Finn of Ft. Worth, TX; sons & daughters-in-law, William & Lori Wood of Lone Tree, CO, Keith & Teresa Wood of Windsor, CO, Kevin & Karla Wood of Greeley, CO; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.