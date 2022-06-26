Hastings, Nebraska, resident Joshua Dean Reynolds, 44, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, at Lynn Farrell Arena at Hastings College in Hastings with Pastor Chad Haygood officiating. A private family burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Hastings.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. with family present Thursday, June 30, at Butler Volland Funeral Home.
Memorials may be given to Grace Life Church, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Hastings College, or Hastings High School Booster Club.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Josh’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.