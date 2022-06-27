Hastings, Nebraska, resident Joshua Dean Reynolds, 44, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, at Lynn Farrell Arena at Hastings College in Hastings with Pastor Chad Haygood officiating. A private family burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Hastings.
Visitation with family present will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home in Hastings.
Memorials may be given to Grace Life Church, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Hastings College, or Hastings High School Booster Club.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Josh’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
“But I do not account my life of any value nor as precious to myself, if only I may finish my course and the ministry that I received from the Lord Jesus, to testify to the gospel of the grace of God.” Acts 20:24.
Josh rose each morning to pray and root himself in scripture, often returning to this guiding verse that informed his life as a follower of Christ, a father, a husband, and transformational presence in lives all over the world.
Josh was born November 27, 1977, in Lexington, NE, to Ken and Jane (Gillham) Reynolds.
He graduated from Lexington High School in 1996 and Hastings College in 2000 where he played defensive back for the Bronco football team, was a leader in Beta Chi (Brotherhood of Christ) Fraternity, and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Religion & Psychology.
Josh married Kathryn Mary Phelps on July 21, 2001, at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings. Upon graduation, Josh worked as an admissions counselor at Hastings College, also serving in campus ministry roles both formally and informally.
Josh worked as the East-Central Area Director of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes since 2004. He served as a pastor of Grace Life Church.
Josh was a member of Grace Life Church, Hastings High School Booster Club where he could contribute his passion for student and community formation through athletics, and served as a mentor and spiritual leader to countless individuals in Hastings and beyond.
Ever faithful and humble, Josh lived a life that embodied the purpose to which he was called, striving to infuse each moment with love, not of his own efforts, but as an overflow of the love of Christ that moved through him.
We seek to follow his example, leaning into the promises of love, confident that he did “finish the course of ministry that [he] received from the Lord Jesus,” who now proclaims, along with the clouds of witnesses that love him and were so loved by him: “Well done, good and faithful servant.” Matthew 25:21
Josh was preceded in death by his brother, Todd Reynolds.
Josh is survived by his wife, Kathryn “Katie” Reynolds and their children Hannah, Rebekah, Sophia, and Josiah of Hastings; his parents Ken and Jane Reynolds of Lexington; his brother and family, Scott and Sara Reynolds and their children Caden, Benjamin, and Jase of Elkhorn; his parents-in-law Doug and Diane Phelps of Hastings; his sisters-in-law and their families, Jessica and Sean Ablott and their children Parker, Owen, and Olivia of Hastings, and Ann Phelps and Kenneth Townsend and their children William and Abigail of Winston-Salem, NC; and the many aunts, uncles, cousins, other extended family members and many friends.
