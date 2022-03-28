Joseph G. Hergott, Sr. of Hebron, Nebraska, the youngest child of Jospeh and Matilda (Rauner) Hergott was born on the family farm near Gilead, NE on March 31, 1931. he departed this life early Thursday morning, March 24, 2022 at his home in Hebron surrounded by his beloved wife and family.
Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hebron at 10 a.m. Condolences may be left at www.krollfh.com. Memorials may be made in care of the family. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2 - 6 p.m. at Kroll Funeral Home in Hebron with rosary service at 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Kroll Funeral Home of Hebron is caring for the family.
