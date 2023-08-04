Hastings, Nebraska, resident Jovita H. Lemke passed away Friday, August 4, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln, NE.

Rosary will be 10 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 8, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Craig Clinch officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. There will be no viewing or visitation.