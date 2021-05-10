Joy Erline “Minnick” Chrisman, 68, of Franklin, Nebraska died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at her home in Franklin.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at the Evangelical Free Church in Franklin with Pastor Bill Stearns officiating. Interment will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Franklin with the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home of Red Cloud in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be held at the Franklin E. Free Church Thursday and Friday, 3- 7 p.m. with the family present on Friday from 5-7 p.m.
