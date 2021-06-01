Hastings, Nebraska resident Joy A. Uden, 94, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Pastor Tamara Holtz officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to Hastings College Endowment Fund or First United Methodist Church.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are recommended for those attending the funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
