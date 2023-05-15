Joyce Ann (Kent) Brandenhorst passed peacefully at home in Bend, Oregon on April 22. 2023; she was 92.
Joyce was born on January 14, 1931 in Hastings, Nebraska.
Joyce Ann (Kent) Brandenhorst passed peacefully at home in Bend, Oregon on April 22. 2023; she was 92.
Joyce was born on January 14, 1931 in Hastings, Nebraska.
She met her husband John Dirk Brandenhorst in Hastings and they wed on August 23, 1951.
Joyce and John raised two children, Suzanne, born in 1961 and John, born in 1964.
In October 2014 they moved from San Diego to Bend, OR.
Joyce remained in her beloved home in Bend until she passed surrounded by family and loved ones.
Joyce is survived by her children Suzanne and John; her grandchildren Tyler, Sarah, Alexandra, Cassandra, and Brandon; and her great-grandchildren Zack, Ryan, Christine, Vince, and Eve; and her sister Edonis Moore.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023 at Pilot Butte Cemetery in Bend, OR at 12:00 p.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.