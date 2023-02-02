Hastings, Nebraska resident Joyce A. Jugert, 75, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Bryan East Medical Center, Lincoln, NE with her family by her side.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. There will be no viewing or visitation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Joyce was born June 19, 1947, in Minden, NE to Thomas and Phyllis (Bergsten) Gaston. She was raised in Norman, NE, and graduated from Minden High School in 1965. Joyce married James Jugert in May of 1968; they later divorced.
Joyce worked as a cashier at Walmart for many years. She loved spending time with her family, celebrating special occasions, cherishing her time with her grandchildren and showering them with gifts.
Joyce was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Gaston and sister, Joan Dorn.
Survivors include her children & spouse Diana & Bruce Adams of Denver, CO, Tamara & Jay Cecrle of Hastings, NE, Jill Jugert of Kearney, NE; grandchildren Katelyn Cecrle, Jenna Cecrle, Claire Cecrle; mother Phyllis Gaston of Norman, NE; siblings Roger Gaston of Sidney, NE, Jean Schneider of Juniata, NE, Robert & Lynn Gaston of Hastings, NE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.