Hastings, Nebraska resident Joyce A. Jugert, 75, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Bryan East Medical Center, Lincoln, NE with her family by her side.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. There will be no viewing or visitation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.