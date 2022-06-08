Hastings, Nebraska, resident Joyce A. Kocourek, 75, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at The Kensington in Hastings.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. with family present Friday at the funeral home and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Operation Education.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Joyce’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
