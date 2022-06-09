Hastings, Nebraska resident Joyce Ann Kocourek, 76, peacefully passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, surrounded by family at The Kensington, Hastings, NE.
A Memorial Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 501 North Burlington Avenue, Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. A luncheon will follow the service. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. with family present Friday, June 10, at the funeral home and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Operation Education to continue Joyce’s passion of educating the youth worldwide. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Joyce’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Joyce was born March 23, 1946, in Wayne, NE to Henry and Jessie (Burmester) Claus. Joyce was married to Milo Kocourek on November 22, 1969, in Omaha, NE. Together they had three children and enjoyed camping and boating as a family. Joyce lived much of her adult life in Hastings, where she taught Business and Journalism at a nearby school in Trumbull for many years.
The family would personally like to thank The Kensington for the care and service they provided Joyce in her final years.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Milo F. Kocourek – Hastings, NE; children, Benjamin (Jill) Kocourek – Lynden, WA, Amanda Harrenstein – Doniphan, NE, Nikolaus Kocourek – Hastings, NE; grandchildren, Brady Harrenstein, Blake Harrenstein, Alayna Harrenstein, Addalyn Harrenstein, Ella McKee, Jessica Kocourek; siblings & spouses, Maryann & Jack Langemeier – Farmington, MO, Margaret & Dick Lentz – Coleridge, NE, Jane & Art Fryslie – Vienna, SD, Betty & Brent Batten – Clearwater, KS, John & Kay Claus – Columbus, NE; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
