Hastings, Nebraska resident Joyce A. Nelson, 68, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be held at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Joyce was born April 19, 1953 in Fremont, NE to Alvin and Matilda (Beranek) Soukup. She grew up on a farm outside of Morse Bluff until the age of 12 when they moved into town. Joyce graduated from North Bend High School in 1971 and attended Wayne State college for a year. During her time at Wayne, she met her husband, Michael "Mike" Nelson. They married on March 3,1973 and settled in Lincoln where Mike was a trooper for the Nebraska State Patrol. Mike's job later took them to North Platte, NE in 1981 and then to Hastings in 1984. Together they raised three children.
Joyce was an extremely talented and creative person. That passion led her on many adventures in her career path, the most notable being her wall art consisting of murals and faux finishes. Her biggest passion was the role of Nana to her seven grandkids. Joyce loved cheering from the sidelines or applauding from the audience watching them participate in the activities that they love.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Charles Soukup.
Survivors include her husband, Mike Nelson of Hastings; children, spouses and their families, Melissa and Matthew Koch of Papillion, Danielle, Hunter and Owen, Jill and Bob Hilgendorf of Hastings, Haggan and Madalynn, Eric and Ahna Nelson of Nebraska City, Natalie and Dominic; siblings and spouses, Robert and Anne Soukup, Donald and Diane Soukup, Darlene and LeMoyne Johnson, Janice and Jerry Boyd, Richard Soukup and Malinda Law; sister-in-law, Ann Soukup; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.