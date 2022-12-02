Hastings, Nebraska, resident Joyce D. Van Ackeren, 80, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at her home.
Rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 7, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings.
There will be no visitation or viewing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Michael’s Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Joyce’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Joyce was born June 13, 1942, in Pierce, NE, to Dale B. and Chrystal (Nelson) Ulrich. She graduated from Pierce High School in 1960.
Joyce married Ronald Van Ackeren on August 6, 1960, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton, NE.
Joyce worked as a technician at Hastings Regional Center where she retired. She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Janice Schroeder.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald Van Ackeren of Hastings, daughter, Dawn Van Ackeren of Longmont, CO; son and spouse, Donald and Kimberly Van Ackeren of Friendswood, TX; granddaughter and spouse, Jennifer and Blake Barmore of League City, TX; grandson, Jordan Van Ackeren of Friendswood, TX; great-granddaughters, Evelyn Barmore, Isla Barmore, Emilia Barmore; and sister, Janie Schroeder of Ruskin, NE.
