Hastings, Nebraska resident Joyce E. (Graham) Fernandes, 83, passed away on Sunday November 22, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with pastor Dale Phillips officiating.
Most Popular
Articles
- Voice of the People
- Harrell readies to leave nest at The Lark
- South Heartland's new case, positivity metrics climbing
- Two teenagers charged in fatal Nebraska mall shooting
- 'Everybody loved Irvy'
- Patriots rally for walk-off win vs. Crete
- Fortenberry, Capitol Police in snafu over emergency calls
- Senators blast North Platte senator for 'racist' comments during debate
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.