Clay Center, Nebraska resident Joyce E. Holeman, 74, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center West Campus in Lincoln.
Memorial services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 18, 2021, at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton with Rev. David Feddern officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Clay Center Cemetery in Clay Center.
In honoring her wish to be cremated there will not be a visitation or viewing.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com
Joyce was born on March 19, 1947, to Harry and Betty (Brown) Kluver. She graduated from Fairfield High School, in 1965, where she was a cheerleader. Joyce was also a member of her family band with her dad and sisters. Joyce played guitar and sang and played many local venues. Joyce enjoyed music, especially Bluegrass music, all her life. After high school, Joyce married her high school sweetheart, Eddie Holeman.
Eddie joined the Navy in 1965, and in September of 1966, Eddie returned, and he and Joyce were married on September 10. A few days after the wedding, the couple drove to Beaufort, South Carolina where Eddie was stationed. They moved back to Nebraska in 1969. In Nebraska, Joyce worked as a bank teller, and later for the U.S. government at the ASCS office.
Joyce was a loving wife and mother, and a sweet friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and beloved pets, cross-stitch, quilting, and shopping antique and thrift stores. Joyce could not resist a good garage sale.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Hampton.
She is survived by her loving husband, Eddie Holeman of Clay Center; daughter, Nikki (Alan) Hagemeier of Woodbury, MN; sons, Kyle Holeman of Hastings and Kyle Dean Holeman of Clay Center; sister, Pam Swanson of Missoula, MT; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ron and Carolyn Holeman of Davenport; grandchildren, Emma, Sophie, Ruby and Greta Hagemeier of Woodbury, MN; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jean McLaughlin; and brothers-in-law, Clark McLaughlin, and Larry Swanson.
