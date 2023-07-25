Joyce Elizabeth Lindahl, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Premier Estates Nursing Home in Kenesaw, Nebraska.

Joyce was born on April 14, 1933, to Leslie and Eleanor “Betty” Lindahl in Grand Island, Nebraska. She lived, went to school, and ultimately graduated from Central City High School in Central City, NE, in 1951 with salutatorian honors.