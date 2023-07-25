Joyce Elizabeth Lindahl, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Premier Estates Nursing Home in Kenesaw, Nebraska.
Joyce was born on April 14, 1933, to Leslie and Eleanor “Betty” Lindahl in Grand Island, Nebraska. She lived, went to school, and ultimately graduated from Central City High School in Central City, NE, in 1951 with salutatorian honors.
After graduation, she married and lived in Lincoln, Hastings, Grand Island, Blue Hill, Fort Morgan (CO), Genoa, Omaha, and finally, retirement in Hastings, NE.
Joyce was a member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Hastings. She was a follower of Jesus Christ. She spent much time in prayer over her family’s safety and the care needed by many of her friends. God provided Joyce a special helper, Billy, for her final years. Praise be to God!
Joyce loved her family and the ability to be of comfort to them. Although Joyce loved all her children dearly, she most adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the time she spent face-to-face, on the phone and even video chatting with them over the distances.
Joyce also treasured the multitude of friends she made and the many years of conversation and fellowship with them.
From a young age she developed a love of horses and the people she met through her life with horses. She enjoyed riding, owning, showing, and talking about horses. She loved dogs for the same reason, especially border collies, going so far as to attend and compete in field trials.
She also loved to read and go dancing in her spare time. Her greatest joys and endeavors were engaging others in conversation, always striving to learn, understand, and ultimately to help other individuals with their lives.
Survivors include her five children, Bill Schomburg (wife Alison, preceded in death) of Cincinnati, OH; Mike Schomburg and wife Tara of Omaha, NE; Lisa Hubl and husband Joe of Blue Hill, NE; John Schomburg and wife Margaret of LaVista, NE, and Wayne Schomburg and wife Fate, of Doha, Qatar.
She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
According to Joyce’s wishes, her body was donated to the Anatomical Board of the State of Nebraska for the advancement of medical research. Once again allowing her to live out her passion for serving, caring and advancement of others.
Memorials can be directed to First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 1201 Sheridan Drive, Hastings, Nebraska 68901.
