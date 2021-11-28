Joyce Harrenstein

Joyce Marie Harrenstein, 100, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away November 27, 2021.
Joyce’s family took priority throughout her life. She was also dedicated to her church and community.
Joyce was closely involved with Hanover Presbyterian Church: directing choir, playing the organ, teaching Sunday school, and leading Vacation Bible School. She reinstated open class exhibits at Adams County Fair in Hastings and supervised this endeavor for over 35 years.
Joyce is survived by her two sons, Jerrold Harrenstein, Lincoln, and James (Carol) Harrenstein, Hastings; four grandchildren, Tristan Harrenstein, Tallahassee, FL, Emily Harrenstein, Kirkland, WA, Kristan (Jesse) Manske, Hickman, and Tracy (Kenny) Brooks, Hastings; as well as many friends and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Agnes Britton; mother, Elsie Britton; husband, R. John Harrenstein; and daughter-in-law, Suzanne Keen Harrenstein.
The service celebrating Joyce’s life will be 10 a.m. Dec. 1 at First Presbyterian Church, 621 North Lincoln Avenue in Hastings.
Interment will follow at Hanover Presbyterian Cemetery, 8420 S. Blaine Ave, Glenvil. The service will be live-streamed at www.lbvfh.com, where private condolences may also be sent.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home, 1225 North Elm Avenue, in Hastings.
Suggested memorials: Samaritan’s Purse International Relief and Horizon Recovery and Counseling Center in Hastings.
