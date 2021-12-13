Glenvil, Nebraska resident Joyce Lavone Onken, 84, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society, Hastings Village in Hastings.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, December 16, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil with Pastor Patti Byrne officiating. Burial will be at Glenvil Cemetery in Glenvil. Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Wednesday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Joyce was born August 4, 1937, in Falls City, NE to James L. & Mary Elizabeth (Roland) Frakes-Reid. She was the youngest of 10 children: Anna Mae, Daisy Louise, Rosalie & twin Wilmalie, James (Boe), Maxine, Mildred, Jim, and Mary Louise. Joyce moved to Hastings from Fall City in 1945. She, with her mother and sister, moved to Glenvil in 1950. She attended Glenvil District 49 until 1954. Her senior year she married Doyle Dean Onken. One son, Ronald, was their only child.
Joyce worked at New Method Laundry, Marshalltown Instruments, K-mart, and Leverage Tools. She also worked in housekeeping at Mary Lanning Hospital. Joyce attended Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil and was a member of the Women of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She cherished the time she spent with her son, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. No one knows how much she loved her husband and her family.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Doyle, May 14, 2011; son, Ronald; 7 sisters and 2 brothers, and several nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her grandchildren and spouses, Andrea & Craig Beck of Milliken, CO, Aaron Onken of Omaha, Jessica Sears of Lincoln, Joshua & Chloe Onken of Hastings; great-grandchildren, Alexys Onken of Lincoln, Parker Moll of Lincoln, Ayla Leeding of Lincoln, Traye Beck of Milliken, CO, Leighton Onken of Hastings, Mac Onken of Hastings, Noxx Onken of Hastings; numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.
